Codexis, Inc. (NYSE:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang Sells 20,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NYSE:CDXS) Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $406,200.00.

Shares of Codexis stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 298,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,376. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

