Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 182,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,480. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $251.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.06. Cogent Biosciences has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $14.44.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John L. Green sold 17,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $157,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COGT. Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. DAFNA Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $1,963,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 501,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $19,399,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies to treat genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

