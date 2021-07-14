Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) Major Shareholder Acquires $13,173.80 in Stock

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) major shareholder Css Llc/Il acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $13,173.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Css Llc/Il also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Css Llc/Il bought 52,764 shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $213,694.20.

Shares of MIE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 166,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,898. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $5,146,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 341,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 168,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $214,000.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

