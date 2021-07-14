Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.00.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 82,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Coherent during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Coherent by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.
Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coherent Company Profile
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
