Coherent Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 500 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 762% compared to the typical volume of 58 put options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Coherent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Coherent by 4.4% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,355 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

COHR stock opened at $256.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.45 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $270.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coherent will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

