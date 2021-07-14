ColossusXT Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $14,838.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ColossusXT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT Coin Profile

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,015,814,626 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ColossusXT is medium.com/@colossusxt . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

