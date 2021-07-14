Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.24. Commercial Metals reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of NYSE CMC traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.43. 9,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,001. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.55. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

