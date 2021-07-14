Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is engaged in the acquisition of properties which are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is based in Franklin, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

CHCT stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.53. 104,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,330. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.34.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Equities analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,442,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,897,000 after purchasing an additional 183,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,461,000 after buying an additional 232,299 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 665,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $22,374,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,616 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

