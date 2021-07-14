Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) and Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 91.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Apple Hospitality REIT has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.14%. Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.67%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than Granite Point Mortgage Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 11.07% 6.67% 1.47% Apple Hospitality REIT -41.50% -7.10% -4.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Apple Hospitality REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $237.71 million 3.30 -$40.44 million $1.09 13.06 Apple Hospitality REIT $601.88 million 5.43 -$173.21 million $0.09 162.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apple Hospitality REIT. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apple Hospitality REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Apple Hospitality REIT on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's portfolio consists of 104 Marriott-branded hotels, 126 Hilton-branded hotels, three Hyatt-branded hotels and two independent hotels.

