Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS DIVERSIFIED was formed to acquire and manage a group of middle market businesses that are headquartered in North America. CODI provides public investors with an opportunity to participate in the ownership and growth of companies which have historically been owned by private equity firms, wealthy individuals or families. CODI’s disciplined approach to its target market provides opportunities to methodically purchase attractive businesses at values that are accretive to its shareholders. For sellers of businesses, CODI’s unique structure allows CODI to acquire businesses efficiently with no financing contingencies and, following acquisition, to provide its companies with substantial access to growth capital. “

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

NYSE CODI opened at $25.77 on Monday. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.30 and a beta of 1.82.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.