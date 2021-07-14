Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Shares of NYSE CMP traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 154,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,658. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.35 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $732,588.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

