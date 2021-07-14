Compound Hits One Day Volume of $231.62 Million (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Compound has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and $231.62 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound coin can now be bought for $405.85 or 0.01239937 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000139 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,721 coins. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

