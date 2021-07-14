Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Announces Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Conagra Brands updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.13.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.