Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CAG opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

