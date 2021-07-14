Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

