Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Conagra Brands also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock valued at $108,014,113 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

