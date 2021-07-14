ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.55.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $333,055.00. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

