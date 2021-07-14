Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a bio-pharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory and immunologic disorders. The company’s lead product candidates consists of CPI-1205, which inhibits enhancer of zeste homolog 2 and CPI-0610, which inhibits bromodomain and extra terminal domain. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNST. Robert W. Baird cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Truist cut shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.13.

NASDAQ CNST opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

