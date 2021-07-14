ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Shares of WISH stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.05. 739,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,398,640. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ContextLogic will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,320.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,415 shares of company stock worth $8,636,018 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

