Contrasting CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) and Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCA Industries and Yatsen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $14.12 million 1.65 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Yatsen $802.02 million 4.42 -$411.92 million ($2.93) -3.05

CCA Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yatsen.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Yatsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries 0.67% N/A N/A Yatsen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CCA Industries and Yatsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Yatsen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Yatsen has a consensus price target of $20.30, indicating a potential upside of 127.07%. Given Yatsen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yatsen is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.9% of Yatsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yatsen beats CCA Industries on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; pre and after-shave products under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe; ear-care products under the Lobe Miracle brand; and scar diminishing creams under the Scar Zone brand. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesalers through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses. The company sells its products through stores and online channel. The company was formerly known as Mangrove Bay Ecommerce Holding (Cayman) and changed its name to Yatsen Holding Limited in January 2019. Yatsen Holding Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

