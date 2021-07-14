Contrasting Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) & APi Group (NYSE:APG)

Real Goods Solar (OTCMKTS:RGSEQ) and APi Group (NYSE:APG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Real Goods Solar alerts:

Real Goods Solar has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APi Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Real Goods Solar and APi Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Goods Solar N/A N/A N/A APi Group 0.93% 26.47% 10.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Real Goods Solar and APi Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Goods Solar $12.73 million 0.13 -$42.08 million N/A N/A APi Group $3.59 billion 1.18 -$153.00 million $1.22 17.18

Real Goods Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APi Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.8% of APi Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Real Goods Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of APi Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Real Goods Solar and APi Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Goods Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A APi Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

APi Group has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. Given APi Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe APi Group is more favorable than Real Goods Solar.

Summary

APi Group beats Real Goods Solar on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Real Goods Solar Company Profile

Real Goods Solar, Inc. operates as a residential and small business commercial solar energy engineering, procurement, and construction company in the United States. The company's Solar Division segment installs solar energy systems for homeowners, including lease financing, as well as small business commercial services in the continental United States. Its POWERHOUSE segment manufactures and sells solar shingles. The company offers turnkey services, including design, procurement, permitting, build-out, grid connection, financing referrals, and warranty. The company markets its products and services through an outside sales team, inside sales, e-sales, and customer referral programs, as well as an online direct marketing channel. Real Goods Solar, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 5, 2020, Real Goods Solar, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services segment offers infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant solutions, including maintenance and repair of underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure. The Industrial Services segment provides various services and solutions comprising oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and integrity management and maintenance to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. APi Group Corporation serves customers in the public and private sectors, including commercial, industrial, data center, distribution, manufacturing, education, healthcare, communications, utilities, energy, high tech, and governmental markets. The company was formerly known as J2 Acquisition Limited and changed its name to APi Group Corporation in October 2019. APi Group Corporation was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Real Goods Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Goods Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.