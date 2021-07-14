Contrasting Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Unique Fabricating (NYSE:UFAB) and Lydall (NYSE:LDL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Lydall’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unique Fabricating -3.74% -12.80% -3.82% Lydall -1.54% 0.96% 0.32%

This table compares Unique Fabricating and Lydall’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unique Fabricating $120.21 million 0.28 -$5.71 million ($0.46) -7.39 Lydall $764.04 million 1.43 -$73.72 million N/A N/A

Unique Fabricating has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lydall.

Volatility & Risk

Unique Fabricating has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lydall has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Unique Fabricating and Lydall, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unique Fabricating 0 0 0 0 N/A Lydall 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lydall has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential downside of 57.12%. Given Lydall’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lydall is more favorable than Unique Fabricating.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Lydall shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Unique Fabricating shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Lydall shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lydall beats Unique Fabricating on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. The company offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, HVAC evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets; and reaction injection molded products, including rigid foam, integral-skin, viscoelastic, energy absorbing, and high resilience. Unique Fabricating, Inc. sells its products to transportation, medical, marine, military, consumer off-road, construction, athletic equipment, packaging, sporting goods, office furniture, wind blade, appliance, industrial, HVAC, and automotive and heavy-duty truck markets in North America. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments. The Performance Materials segment offers filtration media solutions for air, fluid power, life science and industrial applications, gasket and sealing solutions, thermal insulation, energy storage, and other engineered products. This segment also nonwoven veils, papers, and advanced composite solutions comprising thermal insulation papers and insulation media for high temperature technology applications; and life sciences filtration products for biopharmaceutical diagnostic and analytical testing, potable water filtration, and high purity process filtration in food, beverage, and medical applications. The Technical Nonwovens segment offers nonwoven rolled-good felt media and filter bags used primarily in industrial air and liquid filtration applications. The Thermal Acoustical Solutions segment offers engineered products for transportation sector to thermally shield sensitive components from high heat, improve exhaust gas treatment, and lower harmful emissions, as well as assist in the reduction of noise, vibration, and harshness. Its products are used in the interior, underbody, and underhood of cars, trucks, SUVs, heavy duty trucks, and recreational vehicles. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 industrial customers. Lydall, Inc. was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut.

