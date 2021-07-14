Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 91.29% from the company’s current price.

CNVY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.88 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Convey Holding Parent stock opened at $9.41 on Monday. Convey Holding Parent has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen C. Farrell bought 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Also, EVP Kyle Stern bought 38,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $508,531.20.

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

