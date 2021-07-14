Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) Insider Sean Maduck Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NYSE:CORT) insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00.

NYSE CORT traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. 586,874 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,207. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

