CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 3,000 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.

CORR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 72,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,959. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.95. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

