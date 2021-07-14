CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello Buys 3,000 Shares

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Director Conrad S. Ciccotello acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00.
CORR stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 72,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,959. The firm has a market cap of $79.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.95. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.28.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust had a negative net margin of 359.28% and a negative return on equity of 257.79%. On average, equities analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
