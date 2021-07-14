CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.90

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.90 and last traded at $13.53, with a volume of 7151 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.42). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

