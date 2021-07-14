Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,062 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.61.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

