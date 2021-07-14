Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 11.0% during the first quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV now owns 58,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 16.6% during the first quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 25,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at $91,334,534.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total transaction of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,640.00 to $2,675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,188.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of 127.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,268.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Booking had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

