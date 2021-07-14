Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 142 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,024,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.9% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,296 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,840,000 after buying an additional 137,719 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 104,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRTX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $261.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.14.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,903.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,403 shares of company stock worth $1,166,087 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $198.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $185.32 and a 1-year high of $304.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.22.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.