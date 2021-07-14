Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $680,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Sun Communities by 817.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $2,458,335.00. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

NYSE SUI opened at $179.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.89. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.55. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.73 and a 1 year high of $181.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.