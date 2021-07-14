Corient Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,621 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $643,852,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,943,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,008,620,000 after buying an additional 2,712,096 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $167,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,099 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $216,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $157,192,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Truist downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $157.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

