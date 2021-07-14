CorionX Hits One Day Volume of $570,508.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. CorionX has a total market cap of $218,310.58 and $570,508.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00051639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00015683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $279.64 or 0.00851587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005339 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,079,370 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

