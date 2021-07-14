Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Shares Sold by Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.

Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lowered its position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,161 shares during the quarter. Corner Growth Acquisition accounts for approximately 1.1% of Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,270,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,450,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,285,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,619,000.

Get Corner Growth Acquisition alerts:

COOLU traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. 1,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,735. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COOLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU).

Receive News & Ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corner Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.