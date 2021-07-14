Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Holdings Decreased by Coliseum Capital Management LLC

Coliseum Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 987,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands comprises about 1.0% of Coliseum Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Coliseum Capital Management LLC owned 0.79% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 168,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,283. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $19.73.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNR. DA Davidson upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

