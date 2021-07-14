Cortexyme (NYSE:CRTX) Trading Down 6% Following Insider Selling

Cortexyme, Inc. (NYSE:CRTX)’s stock price dropped 6% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.79 and last traded at $55.06. Approximately 1,628 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 258,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

Specifically, insider Michael J. Detke sold 58,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $3,148,424.44. Also, CEO Casey Lynch sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $1,037,400.00.

About Cortexyme (NYSE:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is atuzaginstat (COR388), an orally administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which is in Phase II/III clinical trial for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

