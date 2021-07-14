Costain Group (LON:COST) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 61.30 ($0.80). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 58.80 ($0.77), with a volume of 291,928 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 58.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18. The firm has a market cap of £161.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.60.

In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) James Quinlan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10).

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

