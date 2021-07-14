Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia Sells 1,166 Shares of Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34.

NYSE COUP traded down $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,725. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52-week low of $215.00 and a 52-week high of $377.04.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.