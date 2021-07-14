Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 89,634 Shares

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 89,634 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $3,544,128.36.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 130,521 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $5,266,522.35.

Shares of NYSE:COUR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. The company had a trading volume of 376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,087. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

