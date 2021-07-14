Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 71,807 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 166,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,561 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $1,729,437.50. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $38.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

