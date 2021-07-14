Covanta (NYSE:CVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.44

Shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.40, with a volume of 17308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 469.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.63 million. Equities research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,980,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Covanta by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,116,870 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after buying an additional 1,390,159 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $121,481,000 after buying an additional 432,333 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Covanta in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,682,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Covanta by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,296,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,963,000 after purchasing an additional 330,530 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covanta Company Profile (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

