Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €67.31 ($79.19).

A number of brokerages have commented on 1COV. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday.

ETR:1COV opened at €56.86 ($66.89) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.84. Covestro has a twelve month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

