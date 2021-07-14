Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.31 ($79.19).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €56.86 ($66.89) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €55.84. Covestro has a 12 month low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

