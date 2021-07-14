Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $171.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $145.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.69. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $98.29 and a 52-week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

