Credit Agricole S A Buys 1,532 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1,532.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $6,886,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADI opened at $167.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $172.45.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.95.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.