Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 4,376 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLF stock opened at $50.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.71. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

