Credit Agricole S A Buys Shares of 4,584 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 136.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $69,000.

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $104.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $106.33.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

