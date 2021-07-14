Credit Agricole S A Increases Stock Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 578.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKTR. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NKTR has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.15 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 340.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $35,081.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 207,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,058.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $154,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 288,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,581,001.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,269. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

