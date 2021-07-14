Credit Agricole S A Sells 23,762 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Credit Agricole S A lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,227 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 23,762 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,690,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,702,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $60,479,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,419 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

EA opened at $143.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.09.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EA. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.81.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $112,192.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,522 shares of company stock valued at $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

