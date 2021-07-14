Credit Agricole S A Sells 2,815 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Leidos were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDOS. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Leidos by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Leidos by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 33,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.75. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LDOS. Argus lifted their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

