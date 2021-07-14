Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,505,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,163,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.32. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 23,260 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $785,722.80. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

